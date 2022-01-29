Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Shares in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

ILCG opened at $62.95 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.41 and a twelve month high of $73.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.75.

