Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Shares in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

ILCG opened at $62.95 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.41 and a twelve month high of $73.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.