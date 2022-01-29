Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases Shares of 72,740 First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.56% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXTG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $704,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of NXTG stock opened at $75.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.70 and a 200-day moving average of $78.91. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $83.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.232 per share. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. This is a boost from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

