Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,563 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after acquiring an additional 468,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,423,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,508,000 after acquiring an additional 463,433 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,835,000 after acquiring an additional 423,777 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,616,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,155,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after acquiring an additional 314,965 shares during the last quarter.

ILF opened at $25.16 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $32.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

