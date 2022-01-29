Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 74.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350,956 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.07. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

