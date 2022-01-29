Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 70.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,465 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,824,000 after buying an additional 1,321,005 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,624,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,123,000 after buying an additional 547,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,915,000 after purchasing an additional 336,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $188.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $146.26 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

