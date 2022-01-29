Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 151,345 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 151,345 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 269,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after buying an additional 31,479 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 120,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 37,721 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 53,157 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.36.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

