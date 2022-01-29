Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 332,685 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 332,685 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 82.1% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.43.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. Corning’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

