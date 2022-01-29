Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 69,832 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,832 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $113.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.81. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $81.27 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 11.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.94.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

