Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 76,695 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 57.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,947 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 76,695 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $97,503,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 224.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,171,000 after acquiring an additional 887,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 366.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,006,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,291,000 after acquiring an additional 790,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 41.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,645,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,434,000 after acquiring an additional 772,802 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $57,128,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG stock opened at $112.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $115.73.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -27.50%.

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.