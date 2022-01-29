Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 872,116 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872,116 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Corteva by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 115,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 45,180 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Corteva by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,166,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Corteva by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.89. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

