Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $6.61 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEO. Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($41.82) to GBX 3,200 ($43.17) in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $948.12.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $201.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.15. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $156.66 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.