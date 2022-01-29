Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank7 had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,459. Bank7 has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average is $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $214.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford Haines Financ William sold 1,000,000 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason E. Estes sold 4,269 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $108,987.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,122,080 shares of company stock worth $24,571,237. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank7 stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.29% of Bank7 worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

