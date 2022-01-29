Barclays PLC Acquires 156,239 Shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 921.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,239 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.44% of BeyondSpring worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 202,061 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 82.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 430,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 194,930 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the second quarter worth $626,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 354.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 40,322 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the second quarter worth $313,000. 25.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BeyondSpring stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $117.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. BeyondSpring had a negative return on equity of 118.78% and a negative net margin of 6,057.17%. Analysts forecast that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BYSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair lowered BeyondSpring from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lowered BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on BeyondSpring from $95.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

