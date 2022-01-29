Barclays PLC Acquires 18,812 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,812 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Granite Construction worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sidoti started coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:GVA opened at $35.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $44.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 88.14%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

