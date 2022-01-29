Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,551 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Trinity Industries worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trinity Industries by 33.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,481,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,964,000 after buying an additional 2,366,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,036,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,002,000 after acquiring an additional 957,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 22.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,900,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,999,000 after acquiring an additional 532,127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 58.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after acquiring an additional 455,650 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 39.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,840,000 after acquiring an additional 395,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $68,676,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.95 and a beta of 1.32. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently -141.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRN shares. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

