Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,905 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of EVERTEC worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 14,830 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,597,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,442,000 after acquiring an additional 92,809 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.07 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.78.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

