Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 171.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XLG. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,933,000.

Shares of XLG opened at $343.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.71. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $280.81 and a 1 year high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

