Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 197.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.49% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of XSW stock opened at $142.76 on Friday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1-year low of $136.07 and a 1-year high of $187.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.63 and a 200 day moving average of $170.23.

