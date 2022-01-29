Barclays PLC Buys 8,809 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of SkyWest worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 32,979 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,844,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,735,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 932,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,987,000 after acquiring an additional 260,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKYW. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lowered shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $37.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.85. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.65.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

