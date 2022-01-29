Barclays PLC Buys 9,008 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PMT. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 65.4% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 21,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 17.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after buying an additional 180,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PMT stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.97.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PMT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.