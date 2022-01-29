Barclays PLC Decreases Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,922 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Veritex worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth about $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.59. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

In other Veritex news, Director Fallon William acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $249,381.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,975 shares of company stock worth $3,575,616 in the last ninety days. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

