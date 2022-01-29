Barclays PLC Decreases Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,949 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.34% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,938,000 after acquiring an additional 122,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after buying an additional 559,150 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,464,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after buying an additional 63,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,299,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after acquiring an additional 155,170 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,064,000 after acquiring an additional 454,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPWH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $466.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $401.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.47 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Schneider bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,857 shares of company stock worth $143,886. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

