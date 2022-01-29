Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 849.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,845 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of OptimizeRx worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $40.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.99. OptimizeRx Co. has a twelve month low of $37.85 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.64 million, a PE ratio of 290.07 and a beta of 0.55.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $218,745.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,369,611.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,290 shares of company stock worth $6,950,686 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OPRX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.25.

OptimizeRx Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.