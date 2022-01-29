Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Kraton worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kraton by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Kraton during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 110,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Kraton news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $3,542,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kraton stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Kraton Co. has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 2.15.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Kraton had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $526.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

