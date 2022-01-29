Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of FormFactor worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,454,000 after acquiring an additional 27,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in FormFactor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,392,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in FormFactor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,061,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,168,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in FormFactor by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,429,000 after acquiring an additional 292,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,876,000 after acquiring an additional 41,034 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $147,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,374 shares of company stock worth $1,392,074. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.32. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $52.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.81.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

