Barclays PLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 16,995 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of ESCO Technologies worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESE. FMR LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 48.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 300.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 23.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,512,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NYSE ESE opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.09. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $115.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.08.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment design and manufacture specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines; products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to U.S.

