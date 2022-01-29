Barclays PLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Eagle Bancorp worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 48,296 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 78,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

EGBN stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.90 and a 1 year high of $63.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.