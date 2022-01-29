Barclays PLC Has $2.55 Million Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,893 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $33.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.32. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.20% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $1,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $876,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,054. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

