Barclays PLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,983 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,454 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of First Foundation worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new position in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,694,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,085,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 505,668 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,566,000 after purchasing an additional 416,375 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth $8,338,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 647.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 253,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 219,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.38.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $89.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

