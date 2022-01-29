Barclays PLC Has $2.57 Million Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 430,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,495,000 after buying an additional 44,117 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 58.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 33.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRNT opened at $95.53 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $181.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.54 and its 200 day moving average is $140.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.16 and a beta of 1.73.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

