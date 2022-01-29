Barclays PLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Brady worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Brady by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,130,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after purchasing an additional 57,868 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Brady by 17.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 28,468 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brady during the third quarter worth $123,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Brady by 54.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 18,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Brady by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 36.00%.

BRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brady from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

