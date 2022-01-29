Barclays PLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 594.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 105,618 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,307,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,238,000 after buying an additional 3,421,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,017,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,605,000 after acquiring an additional 966,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,978 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23,393.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,939,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 213.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,417,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $15.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $22.73.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $5.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%. This is a boost from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd.

