Barclays PLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,639 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Minerals Technologies worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 299,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,949,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $904,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 37.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

NYSE MTX opened at $69.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.59 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average is $73.97.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $638,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.