Barclays PLC Has $2.65 Million Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 188.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Armstrong World Industries worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 209,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AWI stock opened at $97.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.16. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.92 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.21 and a 200-day moving average of $106.72.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AWI shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

