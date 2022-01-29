Barclays PLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Insight Enterprises worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth $270,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 8,956.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $92.70 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.77.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $206,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $6,023,475. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

