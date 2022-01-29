Barclays PLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,312 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Apollo Medical worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMEH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 455.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the second quarter worth $378,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 112.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the second quarter worth $6,862,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMEH opened at $47.24 on Friday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average of $80.25.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $227.12 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

