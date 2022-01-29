Barclays PLC Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 408.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,666 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 16,733.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Smartsheet by 36,500.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter purchased 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,185 shares of company stock worth $19,021,216 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.33. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.13.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

