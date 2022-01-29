Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,084 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.22% of Veeco Instruments worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at $177,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 85,492.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Shares of VECO stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.