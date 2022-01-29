Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,780 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of 2U worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWOU. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,947,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after buying an additional 475,339 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 5,841.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after buying an additional 380,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,447,000 after buying an additional 354,647 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,449,000.

In other 2U news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TWOU shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

