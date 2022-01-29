Barclays PLC Purchases 12,594 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Mercury Systems worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average of $53.62. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $79.45.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $225.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.50 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

