Barclays PLC Purchases 20,801 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 424.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,801 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,809,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,659,000 after buying an additional 753,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,282,000 after buying an additional 104,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,135,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,275,000 after buying an additional 651,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,065,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,139,000 after purchasing an additional 689,001 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $906.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

