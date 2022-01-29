Barclays PLC Purchases 2,996 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Gentherm worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,287,000 after acquiring an additional 32,246 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 37.8% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,009,000 after acquiring an additional 335,895 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 5.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,609,000 after acquiring an additional 63,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,597,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 511,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,365,000 after acquiring an additional 51,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on THRM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $85.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.14 and its 200-day moving average is $83.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

