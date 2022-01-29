Barclays PLC Purchases Shares of 110,504 Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 110,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lithium Americas as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,042,000 after purchasing an additional 84,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 75,082 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 92,667 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 99,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 3,594.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 459,703 shares during the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LAC opened at $24.55 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -50.10 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LAC shares. HSBC started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. increased their target price on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Lithium Americas Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

