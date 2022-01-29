Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 896.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $86.37 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $2,644,944.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,381 shares of company stock worth $9,345,264. 37.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

