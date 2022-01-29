Barclays PLC Raises Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 446.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,986 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Laureate Education worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAUR. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 96,841.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,586,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580,996 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,365,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,560,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,720,000 after purchasing an additional 679,014 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth $8,331,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Laureate Education by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,957,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $50,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LAUR stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 50.75%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

