Barclays PLC Raises Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 115.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,307 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of ManTech International worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MANT. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 10.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 82.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $71.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.90. ManTech International Co. has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $92.76.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $637.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.05 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MANT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

