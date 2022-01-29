Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 146.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,489 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Cohen & Steers worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,214,000 after buying an additional 24,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,898,000 after buying an additional 35,863 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

CNS stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.43 and a 12-month high of $101.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.15 and its 200 day moving average is $88.38.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 81.40% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $159.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

