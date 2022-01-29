Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,497 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,320,000 after purchasing an additional 269,771 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,360,000 after purchasing an additional 326,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,376,000 after buying an additional 91,822 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after buying an additional 51,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 701,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1,371.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

