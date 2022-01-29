Barclays PLC Reduces Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,032 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,922 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,153,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,110,000 after acquiring an additional 25,876 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,826,000 after buying an additional 126,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,438,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,588,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,620,000 after buying an additional 27,787 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,366,000 after buying an additional 198,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

BOKF stock opened at $101.45 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $72.81 and a twelve month high of $120.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.15 and a 200 day moving average of $96.63.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.43%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $54,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,205. 56.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.38.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

