Barclays PLC Sells 10,026 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,026 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Science Applications International worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,241,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,809,000 after purchasing an additional 58,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $416,381,000 after buying an additional 41,252 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Science Applications International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,326,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $379,612,000 after buying an additional 177,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Science Applications International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,701,000 after buying an additional 125,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Science Applications International by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,025,000 after buying an additional 300,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SAIC. William Blair lowered Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.70.

Shares of SAIC opened at $81.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.98 and a 200 day moving average of $86.08. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.